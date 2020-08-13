Video Of Russian Powerlifter’s Injury Is Extremely Gruesome

Video has surfaced of a Russian powerlifter’s extremely gruesome injury to his knees while attempting to squat a ton of weight.

Alexander Sedykh, a Russian powerlifting champion, was attempting to squat at a World Raw Powerlifting Federation event near Moscow.

Unfortunately, Sedykh suffered an extremely gruesome injury to his knees during the lift. He was attempting to squat roughly 880 pounds and his knees gave out during the lift.

Sedykh suffered severe injuries to his knees and his quadriceps, both of which required surgery. Video of the injury has been posted to YouTube.

WARNING: The video is extremely graphic.

TMZ Sports had some details on the brutal injury:

Immediately, Sedykh is in serious pain … and after he was rushed to the hospital, he reportedly required hours of surgery to fix his broken legs and quadriceps muscles. “The main thing is that I must lie motionless in bed for two months,” Sedykh reportedly said of the injuries. “Then I’ll be taught how to walk again.” He added, “It’ll take time to recuperate” and “I’ve had my quadriceps re-sewn and my knees put back together.”

Our thoughts are with Sedykh has he recovers from his injury. Hopefully he’ll be back at 100 percent in no time.