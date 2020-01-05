Video: Saints Cornerback Has To Be Held Back On The Sideline

The New Orleans Saints defense is getting pretty frustrated against the Minnesota Vikings this afternoon. Kirk Cousins has led his team to a two-score lead over Drew Brees and Co.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has gotten especially annoyed.

The former Ohio State standout was seen getting into an argument on the sideline following the Vikings’ latest scoring drive.

Lattimore ended up having to be held back by teammates.

Things are boiling over in New Orleans.

Marshon Lattimore had to be held back on the sidelines. He was going at it with DBs coach Aaron Glennpic.twitter.com/nrBI7GvDSP — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 5, 2020

Minnesota is leading New Orleans, 20-10, late in the third quarter.

Cousins has outplayed Brees so far, throwing for 170 yards. The Saints quarterback has managed just 79 yards on 13 of 19 passing.

The game is on FOX.