The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Saints Cornerback Has To Be Held Back On The Sideline

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 28: Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints leaves the field following an injury during the second half of an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints defense is getting pretty frustrated against the Minnesota Vikings this afternoon. Kirk Cousins has led his team to a two-score lead over Drew Brees and Co.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has gotten especially annoyed.

The former Ohio State standout was seen getting into an argument on the sideline following the Vikings’ latest scoring drive.

Lattimore ended up having to be held back by teammates.

Things are boiling over in New Orleans.

Minnesota is leading New Orleans, 20-10, late in the third quarter.

Cousins has outplayed Brees so far, throwing for 170 yards. The Saints quarterback has managed just 79 yards on 13 of 19 passing.

The game is on FOX.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.