Video: Scary Sideline Collision In London Sunday Morning

There was a scary collision during this morning's Giants-Packers game in London. But it's extra scary because the person who took the hit didn't have pads.

At one point in the game, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was pushed out of bounds by a Green Bay Packers defender. As Jones tried to slow down, he collided with a person on the sidelines.

This was no mere shoulder block though. Jones' helmet grazed the man on the chin and the two of them tumbled to the ground together.

The clip has gone viral with over 44,000 views since this morning. NFL fans had a lot to say about the moment too:

"Unbelievable. Daniel Jones goes to England and the first thing he does is attack Elton John," one user wrote, referencing the man's vague resemblance to the famous singer.

"It’s kinda crazy that his is a regular occurrence in most games lol. Like coaches, field staff, refs, cameramen routinely get ran over and sometimes seriously hurt on the sidelines and it’s just a part of the proceedings," wrote another.

"Get old dudes in suits off the sidelines for their own good," a third wrote.

The NFL really does need to offer better protection to people standing on the sidelines. We've seen way too many people get hurt like that during games.

We hope that person on the sidelines is alright though.