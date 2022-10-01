Video: Scary Sideline Collision With Referee On Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 20: The Alabama Crimson Tide offense lines up against the Arkansas Razorbacks defense during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

An ugly collision occurred between an Arkansas player and the ref during the Alabama game this Saturday afternoon.

Razorbacks running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders broke off a big run down the sideline late in the first half.

As he was pushed out of bounds Sanders collided with an official. The ref was taken for a big ride.

A video of the moment is trending on Twitter.

Ouch. Luckily it looks like the ref is okay.

There is one big injury that's dominating the storylines in today's SEC battle. Star quarterback Bryce Young has suffered an injury. His day is over.

It's unclear how severe Young's shoulder injury is. However, it's notable that he's back on the sideline, in uniform and helmet, for the second half.

Jalen Milroe, meanwhile, is in the game for the Crimson Tide in this second half. Alabama leads Arkansas 28-7 in the third quarter.

Catch the rest of the action on CBS.