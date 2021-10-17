Video Shows Aaron Rodgers’ Postgame Message To Bears Fans

Aaron Rodgers can’t stop trolling Bears fans.

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers star quarterback led his team to yet another win over his NFC North division rival. Rodgers has dominated the Bears over the years and it was no different on Sunday afternoon.

Rodgers threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns, while adding seven rushes for 19 yards and a score, in the 24-14 win at Soldier Field.

Following his rushing touchdown, Rodgers had a four-word message for Bears fans.

“I still own you!” he said.

Rodgers wasn’t done trolling Bears fans after the game, either. He had another taunting message for Chicago faithful as he left the field.

“They want me to get out of here fast,” Rodgers could be heard saying.

Aaron Rodgers leaving Soldier Field: "They want me to get out of here fast." (🎥 @LilySZhao)

pic.twitter.com/ACCUpeUBFr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 17, 2021

You’re not wrong, Aaron.

While Packers fans surely want Rodgers back for another season (or two or three or four), Bears fans can’t wait to show the star quarterback the door.