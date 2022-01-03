The Spun

Video Shows Antonio Brown’s Final Interaction With Tom Brady

Tom Brady celebrates with Antonio Brown.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Tom Brady #12 after scoring a 46 touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

When much of the NFL world turned its back on Antonio Brown, Tom Brady was able to get the mercurial receiver another chance with the Bucs. After Brown stormed off the field mid-game, it’s more likely than not those chances are up.

However, in their on-field interaction on the drive before Brown’s frustration’s boiled over, AB appeared to be fine.

Even after Antonio Brown’s outburst, Tom Brady was one of the few to offer love and empathy towards the wide receiver. Telling reporters after the game, “I think everyone should… do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it.”

“We all love him,” Brady continued. “We care about him deeply.”

If any Bucs player has insight into Antonio Brown’s mind its Tom Brady. Upon his signing, TB12 allowed the beleaguered receiver to stay with him at his house and around his family.

All that said, this may be the last we see of Brown in an NFL uniform. While talented players tend to get a longer rope, AB‘s meltdown on the sideline seems to be a bridge too far.

