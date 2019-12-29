The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video Shows Baker Mayfield Arguing With A Fan In The Tunnel

Baker Mayfield looks down on the field in Cincinnati.CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 29: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns makes his way onto the field during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

The Browns’ disastrous 2019 NFL season ended in appropriate fashion today, as Cleveland fell to Cincinnati, the league’s worst team, to finish the year.

Cleveland lost to the 1-14 Bengals, 33-23, to finish the season at 6-10. That’s a worse record than the one the Browns had in 2018, when they went 7-8-1.

It was a tough year for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, as Cleveland seemed to be a constant topic of conversation in the NFL drama world.

That drama continued today, as video from the game appears to show Mayfield arguing with a fan from the tunnel.

“How are you gonna lose to a 1-14 team?” one fan says. Another fan appears to call Mayfield “Manziel.”

Mayfield claps back, “Why don’t you come down here and say that to my face?”

“We’re not allowed to, you know that.”

It’s pretty harmless, but it’s just not what you want to see from your franchise quarterback.

Cleveland now heads into the offseason, which should be an eventful one. The futures of head coach Freddie Kitchens, general manager John Dorsey and star wide receiver Odell Beckham could all be in doubt.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.