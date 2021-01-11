Video Shows What Ben Roethlisberger Told Maurice Pouncey After Game

What started as a dream season for the Pittsburgh Steelers this year ended in disaster.

After starting 11-0, the Steelers dropped five of their last six games — capping off the skid with a 48-37 Wild-Card loss to the Browns on Sunday night. Pittsburgh players were visibly stunned by the loss, sitting motionless on the bench well after the game ended.

Seated next to his long-time teammate Maurkice Pouncey, Ben Roethlisberger fought back tears as they mourned the loss together. NFL Films caught the emotional moment on video.

“I’m sorry, brother. You’re the only reason I wanted to do this, man. I feel worse for you than me. I hate it,” Roethlisberger said.

An emotional Ben Roethlisberger to Maurkice Pouncey last night: "I'm sorry, brother. You're the only reason I wanted to do this, man. I feel worse for you than me. I hate it." Some rumors have swirled that Pouncey could retire. (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/wYsQ38w6PJ — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 11, 2021

While there has been no officially word yet, all signs indicate that Pouncey will retire after 10 years in the NFL. The Steeler Nation official Twitter account shared a report from Pittsburgh beat writer Dale Lolley saying the nine-time Pro Bowler will be leaving the league in 2021.

#Steelers beat writer @dlolley_pgh reporting that Maurkice Pouncey plans to retire. — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) January 11, 2021

The long-time Steelers center spent all 10 of his NFL years with Pittsburgh — and all 10 of them with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Running the Steelers offense together for a full decade clearly formed a strong bond between the two All Pro players.

Roethlisberger surely didn’t put his best foot forward for his beloved teammate’s final game, throwing 47/68 and four interceptions.

Pouncey wasn’t the only person Roethlisberger apologized to after the loss. He expressed remorse to the rest of his teammates and the fans as well.

“I missed the fans this year. I need to apologize to them for tonight. I need to apologize to my teammates,” the QB told reporters.

With Pouncey likely gone next year, the Steelers will enter a new era in Pittsburgh.