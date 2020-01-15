Video Shows Cowboys Legend’s Live Reaction To Hall Of Fame Snub

Two former Dallas Cowboys greats earned an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week. Former head coach Jimmy Johnson and defensive back Cliff Harris both received the good news from Canton, Ohio.

One former Cowboys legend did not, though.

Former Dallas All-Pro wide receiver Drew Pearson was once again snubbed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Heartbreaking video shows Pearson’s live reaction to the news.

“They broke my heart, they broke my heart,” Pearson says. “And they did it like this! They strung it out like this.”

Pearson, 69, was a four-time All-Pro wide receiver in the 1970s. He’s a member of the NFL’s 1970s All-Decade team.

Cowboys fans are not happy.

“Obviously couldn’t be happier for Cliff Harris and Jimmy Johnson being inducted to the HOF, but this Drew Pearson deal is an outrage. To put a second-team All-Decade selection over a first-team pick makes zero sense. I feel horrible for him,” Jeff Sullivan tweeted.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant weighed in, too:

What they did to Drew Pearson is not Right… Original 88… you deserve to be in the hall of fame no if and buts about it.. I’m sorry how they are doing you man… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 15, 2020

Hopefully the Pro Football Hall of Fame can eventually get it right and put Pearson in.