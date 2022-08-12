Video Shows Deshaun Watson Warming Up Before First Game Since 2020

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson is gearing up for his first in-game action since 2020.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback is set to take the field for tonight's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here's a clip of the 26-year-old QB warming up at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field:

Watson is playing in tonight's game despite the NFL's ongoing appeal of his initial six-game suspension. The league is attempting to get a more serious punishment for the former Pro Bowler, who collected 24 civil cases of alleged sexual misconduct over the past year — 20 of which he's settled.

Earlier this week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is seeking a full-season suspension for Watson. He also referred to the quarterback's previous behavior as "egregious" and "predatory."

That being said, it appears Watson will suit up for the preseason regardless of the ongoing appeal process.

The last time Watson took the NFL gridiron, he led the league in passing yards with the Houston Texans in 2020.

Watson will share the field with his fellow Clemson quarterback alum Trevor Lawrence in tonight's game starting at 7 p.m. ET.