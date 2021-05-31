Video Shows Fan Appearing To Throw Bottle At Kyrie Irving

The NBA appears to have another despicable fan incident on its hands.

Earlier this week, Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook had popcorn dumped on him as he made his way off the floor in Philadelphia. Later on, Hawks point guard Trae Young appeared to get spit on during a game in New York.

Sunday night, a fan in Boston appeared to throw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

Here’s the video, from YES Network:

A fan threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving as he and his teammates were exiting the game. They were not thrilled about it. 📽️: @YESNetwork #NBAPlayoffs #NBATwitter #TheJump pic.twitter.com/UTk27a43kB — The Jump on ESPN (@NBATheJump) May 31, 2021

Irving played in Boston before leaving for Brooklyn in free agency. It’s understandable for Celtics fans to boo or cheer against Irving while he’s playing in Boston. However, there is clearly a line, and throwing a water bottle is obviously way past that.

Hopefully there were other cameras around that were able to capture the fan who threw the water bottle at Irving.

The NBA indefinitely banned the fan who dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook. A similar ban should apply to the fan who threw a water bottle at Irving.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, won Game 4 of the series with relative ease. The Nets are now leading the Celtics, 3-1, heading into Game 5.