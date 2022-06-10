Video Shows Horrible Sucker Punch After Lightning-Rangers Game

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Tensions boiled over between two fans in Madison Square Garden last night.

After the Tampa Bay Lightning took down the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, a concerning incident occurred on the MSG concourse.

A fan wearing a Rangers shirt sucker punched a fan wearing a Lightning jersey, leaving him unconscious for several moments as he was attended to by arena security and passersby.

The Rangers fan, who police identified as 29-year-old James Anastasio, tried to run away after the sucker punch. When a witness tried to stop him, Anastasio punched him in the face as well, per CBS Tampa Bay.

Police eventually arrested Anastasio and charged him with assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

The man who was knocked unconscious is stable, per NYPD.

This wasn't the only physical altercation in MSG on Thursday night. After the Lightning claimed a 3-1 victory, a brawl broke out between the two teams.

The Lightning now lead the series 3-2. Game 6 will take place in Tampa Bay tomorrow night.