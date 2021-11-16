Video Shows How Dak Prescott Cut His Eye On Sunday

After cruising to a 43-3 victory over Atlanta Sunday, Dak Prescott arrived at the postgame press conference with a mysterious gash under his eye. With a smile, Prescott blamed the bruise on star second-year receiver CeeDee Lamb.

“Yeah, after the second touchdown…I come off the field put my helmet down,” Prescott said Sunday. “And then I see CeeDee coming past me, so I give him a hug and tell him good job, and I guess he thinks I have my helmet on, so he leans in to do the helmet tap and yeah, face mask to cheek. But I’m alright. I’m tough. I told you.”

On Tuesday, Inside The NFL released footage of Lamb’s sideline mishap. Prescott, who’s earned a reputation as one of the league’s great leaders and teammates, handles it with grace.

“I’m gonna have a black eye, but I’ll be alright,” Prescott joked with Lamb. “As long as he catches the ball.”

Dallas’ franchise QB managed to avoid injury on the field this weekend. Prescott took a big hit at the goal line during a third quarter touchdown run. But according to the Mississippi State alum, his own receiver delivered the shot of the day.

“Yeah, I mean the hardest hit was with CeeDee on the sidelines, so I’ll be fine,” Prescott said.