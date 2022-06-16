Video Shows How 'Fake Klay Thompson' Snuck Into Chase Center
There were two Klay Thompsons at the Chase Center on Monday night, though one of them was fake.
This "Fake Klay Thompson" has been impersonating the real Klay Thompson for seven years and he finally got the banhammer.
He snuck into the Chase Center pretty easily on Monday night as a video shows that all he had to do was walk past security. He even took the court for warmups and knocked down some shots during a shootaround.
He was then finally apprehended and was asked to leave the arena before getting banned for life.
Here's the video with the full details, from Sports Illustrated:
One way or another, this is something that he won't live down for the rest of his life.
Game 6 of the NBA Finals takes place on Thursday night from TD Garden in Boston. The Warriors are just one win away from their fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons.
Tip-off will be at 9 p.m. ET.