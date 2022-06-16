Video Shows How Fans Reacted To Phil Mickelson Thursday

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 15: Phil Mickelson of the United States walks by fans to the 18th hole during a practice round prior to the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 15, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The U.S. Open teed off earlier this morning and all of the world's best golfers are in Brookline, Massachusetts for the year's third major.

That list of golfers includes the likes of Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, who left the PGA Tour for the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. Controversy has surrounded the entire league and subsequently the players for taking money from a source with a troubling reputation.

Mickelson has been dominating the headlines over the past few months due to his connection to the league. With that in mind, every little thing he's done has been under the microscope lately.

When he stepped on the tee this afternoon, the broadcast booth wasn't exactly sure how fans would react. For the most part, fans cheered for the lefty.

"Big crowd to watch Phil Mickelson tee off on his first hole of the day. Greeted with a lot of cheers (and at least one “I love you, Phil!”) as he took off up the green," local reporter Katie McInerney said.

She also said Phil gave plenty of his patented thumbs up to the fans.

Mickelson sits at two-over par through his first four holes.