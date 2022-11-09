Video Shows How Much Charlie Woods Out-Drove His Opponents

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Charlie Woods waits to play a shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes on December 19, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Earlier this week, a video surfaced showing Tiger Woods watching his son Charlie on the driving range.

The younger Woods was hitting bombs, just like his dad. Fast-forward a few days later and Charlie was back at it - except this time it was in competition.

Playing in a tournament for 12-13 year olds, Charlie Woods showed he's far more advanced than most golfers his age. A video showed Woods outdriving his opponents by a wide margin.

A video showed just how far.

When your dad is Tiger Woods, you might have the advantage in just about every way. From teaching, to training, to equipment, Charlie Woods has a massive advantage over most golfers his age.

Now we'll just have to wait and see how good he can truly be.