Video Shows How Much Charlie Woods Out-Drove His Opponents
Earlier this week, a video surfaced showing Tiger Woods watching his son Charlie on the driving range.
The younger Woods was hitting bombs, just like his dad. Fast-forward a few days later and Charlie was back at it - except this time it was in competition.
Playing in a tournament for 12-13 year olds, Charlie Woods showed he's far more advanced than most golfers his age. A video showed Woods outdriving his opponents by a wide margin.
When your dad is Tiger Woods, you might have the advantage in just about every way. From teaching, to training, to equipment, Charlie Woods has a massive advantage over most golfers his age.
Now we'll just have to wait and see how good he can truly be.