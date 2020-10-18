Video Shows Odell Beckham Reacting Poorly To Browns Loss

Odell Beckham Jr. is known for the occasional sideline outburst or two. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver appears to be having one this afternoon.

Cleveland is getting blown out by Pittsburgh in a major AFC North division showdown. The Browns are losing to the Steelers, 38-7, late in the fourth quarter. Baker Mayfield was replaced by Case Keenum at quarterback midway through the second half.

It’s been a rough afternoon overall for Beckham, who has just two catches for 25 yards. He’s apparently been pretty frustrated on the sideline, too.

“OBJ with his shoes off, shoulder pads unbuckled and getting mad at a fan heckling him at Heinz Field with 8 min left is a microcosm of the Browns franchise,” Pittsburgh radio host Colin Dunlap tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

We have video of the apparent sideline incident, too.

Here’s the video of Beckham with his pads (and shoes) off on the sideline, appearing to walk away from a fan in the stands.

It’s more than fine to be frustrated with a loss, but Beckham seems to flirt with the line more than most people would like.

With today’s loss, the Browns will drop to 4-2 on the season. The Steelers, meanwhile, will improve to 5-0.