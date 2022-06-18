Video Shows President Joe Biden Falling Off His Bike Today
President Joe Biden fell off his bike this Saturday morning at Cape Henlopen State Park. Thankfully, he didn't sustain any injuries.
"I'm good," Biden told reporters after he was helped off the floor. "I got my foot caught."
Biden, 79, was going for a morning ride near his beach house in Delaware. He was pedaling near a crowd of supporters when he decided to come to a stop and dismount.
Though it wasn't clear by the video, it seems as if Biden's foot got caught in the toe cage.
Here's the video of Biden that surfaced on social media this Saturday:
A White House official provided a statement on Biden's health following this accident.
"The President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed," the statement read. "The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family."
Biden collected himself and spoke with supporters by the bike trail. It appears he's in good spirits.