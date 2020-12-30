The Spun

Video Shows QB D’Eriq King Back On Miami Sideline In Crutches

D'Eriq King throws a pass.LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - SEPTEMBER 19: D' Eriq King #1 of the Miami Hurricanes passes the ball against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium on September 19, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Miami star quarterback D’Eriq King suffered a scary knee injury during the Hurricanes’ Cheez-It Bowl matchup with Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.

The mobile QB wheeled away from pressure and towards the sideline where he was hit low by a Cowboys defender. King went down hard and stayed down — immediately clutching at his knee.

With a trainer on each side, King slowly limped off the field and into the Miami locker room.

Late in the third quarter, the Hurricanes’ standout QB returned to the sideline. With King now rocking street clothes and crutches, the slim hope of the quarterback returning to the contest is now completely out of the question.

Here’s the clip of King’s return:

Over the weekend, King had just announced that he would forego the NFL draft and return to Miami next year for his final year of eligibility.

That news followed by a seemingly serious injury tonight had to be a rollercoaster of emotions for the Hurricanes faithful.

King transferred to Miami after spending four years with the Houston Cougars program. As a redshirt senior, King would normally be on his was out whether he liked it or not. But, with the new COVID-19 eligibility rules, the talented dual-threat veteran still has one more year of college football left in the tank.

D’Eriq King put together a fantastic season this year, throwing for 2,573 yards with 22 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Hopefully the injury isn’t as bad as it looks and he can return for his sixth and final year of college ball in 2021.


