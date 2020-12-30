Video Shows QB D’Eriq King Back On Miami Sideline In Crutches

Miami star quarterback D’Eriq King suffered a scary knee injury during the Hurricanes’ Cheez-It Bowl matchup with Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.

The mobile QB wheeled away from pressure and towards the sideline where he was hit low by a Cowboys defender. King went down hard and stayed down — immediately clutching at his knee.

D’Eriq King suffered a knee injury on this play 🙏🙏 for King👑 pic.twitter.com/DAARV2gWBd — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 29, 2020

With a trainer on each side, King slowly limped off the field and into the Miami locker room.

Late in the third quarter, the Hurricanes’ standout QB returned to the sideline. With King now rocking street clothes and crutches, the slim hope of the quarterback returning to the contest is now completely out of the question.

Here’s the clip of King’s return:

D’Eriq King on the sideline in crutches. pic.twitter.com/sypmt6VYMD — Anthony Yero (@AnthonyYero1) December 30, 2020

Over the weekend, King had just announced that he would forego the NFL draft and return to Miami next year for his final year of eligibility.

That news followed by a seemingly serious injury tonight had to be a rollercoaster of emotions for the Hurricanes faithful.

King transferred to Miami after spending four years with the Houston Cougars program. As a redshirt senior, King would normally be on his was out whether he liked it or not. But, with the new COVID-19 eligibility rules, the talented dual-threat veteran still has one more year of college football left in the tank.

D’Eriq King put together a fantastic season this year, throwing for 2,573 yards with 22 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Hopefully the injury isn’t as bad as it looks and he can return for his sixth and final year of college ball in 2021.