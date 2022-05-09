Video Shows What Happened With Chris Paul, Fan

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 11: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half in Game Three of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 11, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Chris Paul wasn't happy with some Dallas Mavericks fans following Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

A video has been released and shows Paul screaming at the fans who put their hands on Paul's family, namely his mother.

In the video, Paul was yelling, "I'll see you later" to the fans who were getting escorted out for doing what he did. Paul's wife was also pushed, plus his kids got to witness it.

After this video surfaced, the Mavericks put out a statement condemning the action from the fans.

“The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul," a statement read. "It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”

Incidents like this don't belong in sports and it's very unlikely these fans will be allowed back at future Mavericks games.

Paul fouled out in the fourth quarter of the game. He finished with five points and four rebounds.