Video Shows What Madison Bumgarner Said To Umpire

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 25: Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers the pitch in the third inning of game 2 of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 25, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner was ejected from the game against the Miami Marlins and had to be restrained from going after first base umpire Dan Bellino.

Bumgarner was being checked for a foreign substance and he wasn't having it. He told Bellino to “Take your F’in time” and then got tossed.

Bellino was checking Bumgarner's hand for a bit longer than normal, which led to the latter getting frustrated. Bumgarner then got even more heated when he got ejected and had to be separated from Bellino.

This was Bumgarner's second ejection of his career. He got tossed back in June of 2018 for arguing balls and strikes as he didn't like some of the calls that were being made on his pitches.

Bumgarner has started six games for Arizona this season and currently has a 1.50 ERA.

His next scheduled start won't be until early next week.