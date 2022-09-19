Video Shows What Mike Evans Said Following His Fight

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speask with Tom Brady #12 during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Things got a little too heated during yesterday's big game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The end result was an ejection and later a suspension for wide receiver Mike Evans after pushing Saints defender Marshon Lattimore to the ground.

But while he was being pulled aside by NFL officials to be escorted off the field, Evans could be seen talking to them. It wasn't hard to read his lips and parse what he said.

"That's Tom Brady!" Evans told the referee. "What do you want me to do?"

That clip has gone incredibly viral with over 7.7 million views and over 150,000 likes on Scott Whittle's tweet about it. Though there were some pretty mixed reactions in the comments:

"One thing we can all be certain of is that when Mike Evans comes back after his 1 game suspension...Tom Brady will target him 25+ times. You know it's coming," one fan declared.

"Suspended one game. Short term loss, long term gain. Here for this, team building," wrote another.

"real one," NBA star Ja Morant said.

That excuse probably won't go over well with the board reviewing Evans' conduct. He might want to offer a more practical explanation than simply defending the honor of Tom Brady if he wants to avoid a one-game suspension this week.

What do you think of Evans' comments?