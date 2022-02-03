Video Shows What Patrick Mahomes Told Andy Reid Before Halftime

At halftime of the AFC Championship game between the Bengals and Chiefs, Kansas City led 21-10. But, if it hadn’t been for one final play before the break, Patrick Mahomes and his squad could’ve opened up an even larger lead.

With five seconds remaining in the first half, the Chiefs had an important decision: Kick the field goal and take three points, or go for a touchdown and risk the clock winding down.

As revealed by some recent video, Mahomes pushed head coach Andy Reid to take the latter.

“One More. I got it,” the star quarterback said.

.@PatrickMahomes told Andy Reid to trust him on the final play before the half: "One More. I got it." And that cost the #Chiefs dearly.pic.twitter.com/sZpIUA8TlI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 2, 2022

With five seconds remaining on the clock, Mahomes threw a screen pass to Tyreek Hill at about the six yard line. The star wide receiver was tackled in bounds just before the goal line — marking a disappointing end to a would-be scoring drive.

Those three points that could’ve gone up on the board ended up being extremely costly. Overcoming a 21-3 first-half deficit, the Bengals stormed back to win the game 27-24 in overtime.

Mahomes and all of Chiefs Nation will no doubt relive that failed play for years to come.