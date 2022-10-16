Video Shows What Tom Brady Said During His Sideline Blowup

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on from the sideline in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Tom Brady read his offensive line the riot act on the sideline prior to Sunday's halftime break.

The 45-year-old quarterback was visibly upset with the Bucs' linemen, screaming “You’re so much better than the way you’re [expletive] playing.”

Tampa Bay was held to just nine points before heading to the locker room.

The Steelers depleted defense has done a nice job of holding down the Buccaneers offense, registering four sacks and making sure Brady doesn't feel comfortable in the pocket.

Pittsburgh's offense has done just enough to put some points on the board, but they're going to need more if they plan on walking out of Acrisure with a much-needed second win.

We'll see if Tampa's offense can course correct as the second half gets underway.