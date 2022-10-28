Video Shows What Tom Brady Told Lamar Jackson After Bucs-Ravens Game

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson had a great postgame handshake following Thursday night's game.

Brady told Jackson that he played really well and also told him to take care following the Ravens' win. Jackson then told Brady that he's the GOAT before they went their separate ways.

The Ravens won their second game in a row, 27-22 to get to 5-3, while the Bucs lost their third in a row and dropped to 3-5.

Jackson finishes the contest with 238 yards and two touchdowns, while Brady finished with 325 yards and one touchdown.

There's a chance that this was the last meeting between the two quarterbacks since Brady might retire after this season is up.

Brady's Bucs will take on the Los Angeles Rams in their next contest on Nov. 6, while Jackson's Ravens will play the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 7.