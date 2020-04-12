Video: Simone Biles’ Handstand Challenge Is Going Viral

Simone Biles unfortunately won’t be competing in the Summer Olympics this year, as the 2020 Tokyo Games have been postponed until 2021.

The United States gymnastics star, who has a combined 30 Olympic and World Championship medals, will have to wait a year to add to her total.

In the meantime, Biles is going viral on social media.

The 23-year-old Columbus, Ohio native posted the “handstand challenge” on her Twitter page on Saturday. It’s a pretty ridiculous feat of athleticism.

In the video, Biles takes off a pair of sweatpants – while doing a handstand. How is that possible? Well, watch for yourself…

That just doesn’t seem like something that should be possible.

Biles’ “handstand challenge” has since been retweeted more than 20,000 times and liked more than 160,000 times.

Don’t try it at home unless you’ve got some serious floor padding.