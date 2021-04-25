Video Surfaces Of Alleged Sucker Punch At Youth Football Game

Reports emerged this past week that a coach in a youth flag football game sucker-punched a parent on the sideline. Footage of that incident has now surfaced.

A cellphone video taken from Midwest Performance Academy in Niles, Michigan shows an argument occurring between a coach and officials during a game. As the coach heads to the sidelines there is a brief exchange with a parent.

The coach then sucker punches the parent, laying them out. A pushing and shoving match then ensues, all the while children can be heard crying and begging to leave.

Niles police Capt. Kevin Kosten told WNDU that the victim of the assault reported the incident to the authorities. The parent says that the coach didn’t like how he was looking at him as he approached the sidelines and laid him out.

The video is below. Viewer discretion advised:

Via WNDU:

“The victim, the person who got punched, came to the police department to report that he was assaulted and apparently the coach didn’t like how this spectator was looking at him. He referenced that may be he was smiling at the coach and so this coach just happened to punch him, sucker punch him, which to me means punch him in the face. There’s definitely a possibility that he could be charged with assault and battery. Some of that will certainly be up to the victim but assault and battery would be an appropriate charge in this case,” Kosten says.

Per WNDU, Niles Police is looking into the incident. The coach who committed the assault hasn’t been publicly identified. Kosten noted that charges are expected to be filed once police can positively identify him.