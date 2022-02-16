If he hadn’t already, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow solidified himself as a household name with this year’s incredible Super Bowl run.

That didn’t stop him from introducing himself to some of the Rams elite defenders during Sunday’s Super Bowl, though.

Video captured by NFL Films has revealed some hilarious interactions between Burrow and some of Los Angeles’ biggest stars, including Von Miller, Aaron Donald and Eric Weddle.

“Hey, Von. Joe. Nice to meet you,” the Cincinnati QB said.

“What up, Aaron?!”

“Hey, Eric. I’m Joe. Nice to meet you, brother. I loved watching you growing up.”

Joe Burrow went up to all the #Rams star defenders and introduced himself during Sunday’s Super Bowl. “Hey, I’m Joe.” 😂 (via @NFLFilms)pic.twitter.com/E1ejy84tEq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 16, 2022

This Super Bowl LVI matchup was the first time Joe Burrow faced of against the Rams in his two-year NFL career so far. But with all the hype surrounding the rising superstar and two weeks of watching film to prepare for him, the Los Angeles defense knew exactly who the Bengals QB is.

Ultimately, it was the Rams defense that halted Burrow and clinched a Super Bowl victory for the city of Los Angeles. Aaron Donald and Von Miller both finished the game with 2.0 sacks apiece.

While Burrow may have come up just short this season, there’s no doubt he’ll continue to make his name known as his NFL career continues.