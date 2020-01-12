The Spun

Video Surfaces Of Tiger Woods’ Young Son Playing Golf

Tiger Woods at The Open Championship.PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 18: Tiger Woods of the United States prepares to play his shot off the 1st tee during the first round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Like father, like son. Video has surfaced of Tiger Woods’ young son, Charlie, swinging a golf club. Unsurprisingly, he appears to take after his old man.

Charlie Woods is just 10 years old, but his golf swing is more impressive than most.

Video surfaced on Saturday of Tiger Woods looking on as Charlie Woods took some swings from the practice range.

The golf world is loving it:

Yeah, that’ll work.

This reportedly took place at a a junior tournament in Jupiter, Florida at Club Med Academies. Charlie Woods reportedly shot a 5-over 41, finishing T-9 out of 16.

Surely, this won’t be the last time we see Charlie Woods impressing on the golf course.


