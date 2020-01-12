Video Surfaces Of Tiger Woods’ Young Son Playing Golf

Like father, like son. Video has surfaced of Tiger Woods’ young son, Charlie, swinging a golf club. Unsurprisingly, he appears to take after his old man.

Charlie Woods is just 10 years old, but his golf swing is more impressive than most.

Video surfaced on Saturday of Tiger Woods looking on as Charlie Woods took some swings from the practice range.

The golf world is loving it:

Somehow we’ve never seen Charlie Woods swing a golf club until now and MY GOD pic.twitter.com/wwDUb8lEcx — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) January 12, 2020

Yeah, that’ll work.

This reportedly took place at a a junior tournament in Jupiter, Florida at Club Med Academies. Charlie Woods reportedly shot a 5-over 41, finishing T-9 out of 16.

Surely, this won’t be the last time we see Charlie Woods impressing on the golf course.