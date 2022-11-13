Video: Surprise NFL Onside Kick Is Going Viral On Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of Arrowhead stadium during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs 28, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

What a way to get Sunday started.

On the first play of the game, the Jacksonville Jaguars opened the game with a surprise onside kick to steal the Chiefs' opening possession.

Fans reacted to the trickery on social media.

"Awesome," a user replied.

"Doug’s penchant for psychological warfare is underrated, and will be an asset if and when it’s paired with a more talented roster," another tweeted.

"Power move."

"I love it."

"Damn dude Jags got some balls," another commented.

"Love it. No idea why teams don't try things like this more often," a fan said.

"Out here taking a page from Sean Payton's playbook!"

"What in the world," another laughed.

"This is the type of thing you need to do as a double-digit underdog. Shrewd play calling by the Jaguars."

"Brilliant stuff from the Jags, who go onside kick from the opening kickoff!" tweeted Simon Head.

Diabolical stuff from Dougie P.