Video: Terrible Fight In High School Basketball Handshake Line

Earlier this week, the aftermath of a high school basketball game went viral for all the wrong reasons.

A game between two Iowa high school teams turned ugly following a hard-fought game. Unfortunately, the win for one of the team’s was soured when punches were thrown after the game.

Nevada found a 72-47 victory over Carlisle, but it ended with a stunning event in the handshake line. The two teams exchanged handshakes on the sidelines of Carlisle’s court.

During the handshake line, a Wildcats player wound up and punched a Nevada player twice, once in the stomach and once in the face. The Nevada player fell back into a teammate, who then wrestled the Carlisle player to the ground.

Here’s vide of the incident.

Punches thrown last night after the Nevada/Carlisle game. pic.twitter.com/6dR2czboqE — Trackhound (@Trackhound11) December 1, 2021

It’s unclear was led to the attack, but it is very clear this player should be suspended for at least a few games and possibly the entire season.

There is no place for this kind of behavior at any level of athletics.