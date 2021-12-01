The Spun

Video: Terrible Fight In High School Basketball Handshake Line

The underside of a basketball hoop.LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 11: A basketball hoop, net and backboard are shown before the championship game of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament between the Arizona Wildcats and the Oregon Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on March 11, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Arizona won 83-80. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the aftermath of a high school basketball game went viral for all the wrong reasons.

A game between two Iowa high school teams turned ugly following a hard-fought game. Unfortunately, the win for one of the team’s was soured when punches were thrown after the game.

Nevada found a 72-47 victory over Carlisle, but it ended with a stunning event in the handshake line. The two teams exchanged handshakes on the sidelines of Carlisle’s court.

During the handshake line, a Wildcats player wound up and punched a Nevada player twice, once in the stomach and once in the face. The Nevada player fell back into a teammate, who then wrestled the Carlisle player to the ground.

Here’s vide of the incident.

It’s unclear was led to the attack, but it is very clear this player should be suspended for at least a few games and possibly the entire season.

There is no place for this kind of behavior at any level of athletics.

