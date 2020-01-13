The best football moment on Sunday came at halftime of the Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFC Divisional Round game.

Former Dallas Cowboys (and Miami Dolphins) head coach Jimmy Johnson was surprised with his Pro Football Hall of Fame election live on FOX.

The scene was incredible. Johnson, who led the Cowboys to two Super Bowls, immediately started breaking down. His quarterback, Troy Aikman, looked on with teary eyes from the booth at Lambeau Field.

The best reaction, though, might have came from Terry Bradshaw.

Johnson’s longtime colleague on FOX’s NFL Kickoff was overjoyed with the news.

Find you someone who supports you like Terry Bradshaw supports Jimmie Johnson. pic.twitter.com/TOy09aUxFP — Jake Moore (@jakemoore52) January 13, 2020

That is truly special.

Johnson was one of two former NFL head coaches to get Hall of Fame news this weekend. The Pro Football Hall of Fame also surprised Bill Cowher live on CBS on Saturday.