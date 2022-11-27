Video: Texans Player's Sideline Outburst Is Going Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: A detail of a Houston Texans helmet against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes was not happy with his defense's first quarter play in Sunday's game vs. the Dolphins.

After Miami grew its lead to 10 in the first frame, Hughes was spotted by CBS' cameras losing it on the sideline; kicking Houston's water cooler and voicing his frustrations with the team.

The veteran's outburst started to go viral on Sunday.

"Welcome back to Buffalo," a Bills fan replied.

"Jerry still hates the Dolphins!" another tweeted.

"We would welcome you back with open arms GOAT," another member of Bills Mafia said.

"He knows he wants to come back home. He just knows."

"Me watching the panthers every Sunday the last 4 years.." a Carolina fan commented.

"Come home, Jerry. #BillsMafia."

"Tua does that to people," a Fins fan pointed out.

"That is unacceptable behavior, time for the Texans to cut him……and then come back to the Bills :)," another lobbied.

We'll see if Houston's defense can turn it around but right now the Texans are taking it on the chin.