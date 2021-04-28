Video Of Texas’ Awful Spring Game Play Is Going Viral

When former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was hired as the Longhorns’ new head coach earlier this offseason, people immediately began hopping on the “Texas is back” bandwagon. But from the looks of things, Sark and his team have a long way to go before they’re ready to reclaim their position as a top college football program.

During UT’s annual spring game in Austin over the weekend, the Texas offense executed one of the most bizarre plays you can imagine.

After a fake pitch to the outside, potential starting quarterback Casey Thompson tossed a no-look lob over his head into the end zone. It’d be one thing if the pass was completed, but instead it fell directly into the arms of an opposing defender.

Here’s a clip of the puzzling play:

New Texas offense is 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/Apppj1AFp4 — that SEC podcast (@thatSECpodcast) April 27, 2021

While this play certainly didn’t do him any favors, Thompson is currently the leader in this year’s hotly-contested quarterback battle — getting the go ahead to play with the starting-unit Orange team on Saturday. The redshirt junior’s competition is redshirt freshman QB Hudson Card, who put up some solid numbers despite playing with the Longhorn reserves.

Card threw 15/25 for 168 yards and a touchdown compared to Thompson’s 23/42 for 242 yards and two interceptions.

Here’s Thompson’s second pick that was returned for a touchdown:

SHARK ATTACK Kwiatkowski has to be pleased pic.twitter.com/iB8tcze3GB — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) April 24, 2021

Whoever the Longhorns end up going with at the starting QB position, Coach Sark clearly has plenty of work to do with the offensive unit heading into 2021.