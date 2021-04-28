The Spun

Video Of Texas’ Awful Spring Game Play Is Going Viral

A Texas Longhorns football helmet sitting on the field.BOULDER, CO - OCTOBER 04: A helmet of the Texas Longhorns lies on the field as the team warms up prior to facing the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on October 4, 2008 in Boulder, Colorado. Texas defeated Colorado 38-14. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

When former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was hired as the Longhorns’ new head coach earlier this offseason, people immediately began hopping on the “Texas is back” bandwagon. But from the looks of things, Sark and his team have a long way to go before they’re ready to reclaim their position as a top college football program.

During UT’s annual spring game in Austin over the weekend, the Texas offense executed one of the most bizarre plays you can imagine.

After a fake pitch to the outside, potential starting quarterback Casey Thompson tossed a no-look lob over his head into the end zone. It’d be one thing if the pass was completed, but instead it fell directly into the arms of an opposing defender.

Here’s a clip of the puzzling play:

While this play certainly didn’t do him any favors, Thompson is currently the leader in this year’s hotly-contested quarterback battle — getting the go ahead to play with the starting-unit Orange team on Saturday. The redshirt junior’s competition is redshirt freshman QB Hudson Card, who put up some solid numbers despite playing with the Longhorn reserves.

Card threw 15/25 for 168 yards and a touchdown compared to Thompson’s 23/42 for 242 yards and two interceptions.

Here’s Thompson’s second pick that was returned for a touchdown:

Whoever the Longhorns end up going with at the starting QB position, Coach Sark clearly has plenty of work to do with the offensive unit heading into 2021.


