Video: Texas High School Scores Craziest TD Of The Weekend

Kyler Murray had the sports world buzzing this past Sunday due to a miraculous touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins in the closing seconds of the Bills-Cardinals game. Believe it or not, that’s not even the best Hail Mary pass thrown this month.

On Friday night, Mission Veterans Memorial was trailing Sharyland Pioneer by two possessions, but it closed the gap due to its quarterback’s heroics. He fumbled the football while trying to avoid pass rushers, somehow scooped the ball back up and launched it downfield to wide receiver AJ Gonzaque.

Gonzaque managed to snag the football around the five-yard line and bulldoze his way into the end zone. Sharyland Pioneer’s defense tried to hold Gonzaque, but the talented wideout would not be denied.

It’s tough to blame the defense in this situation. Sometimes, the head coach just has to tip his cap to the opposing player. In this case it’s very clear that Gonzaque made a superhuman play.

Here’s the touchdown grab from Gonzaque:

DeAndre Hopkins should approve of this catch from Gonzaque.

The only thing that would’ve made this play from Gonzaque even better is if it happened at the end of the game like the Hail Mary pass we saw from the Cardinals last week. Nonetheless, it still deserves a round of applause.