Video: The Longest Basketball Shot In History Has Been Made

Louisiana basketball coach Joshua Walker proved this year that records are made to be broken.

Walker set the world record for longest basketball shot ever made. He managed to sink a shot that was 113 feet and 6 inches away from the feet.

According to an announcement from Guinness World Records, Walker made this historic shot in July.

The previous record for longest basketball shot was owned by Elan Buller. He made a basket from a little over 112 feet away.

"I just had to give it everything I had and luckily it went in," Walker said.

Here's the record-breaking shot from Walker:

Walker actually broke five world records in July. In addition to making the longest shot, he owns records for farthest behind-the-back shot, farthest hook shot, farthest bounce shot and farthest shot made backward.

At this rate, Walker is probably running out of trick shots to make.