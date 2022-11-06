Video: The New York Marathon Leader Just Collapsed

The New York City Marathon is underway on Sunday morning, but the men's race's leader just collapsed.

Daniel Do Nascimento, a Brazilian long distance runner, just collapsed during the 21st mile of the race on Sunday morning.

Sports business reporter Darren Rovell shared the scary video on his Twitter feed.

"NYC men’s marathon leader Daniel Do Nascimento collapses at Mile 21," he tweeted on Sunday.

It doesn't look good.

The prominent distance runner is now getting attention from medical personnel.

"Early leader Daniel Do Nascimento is out of the race and receiving attention from first responders. The marathon is brutal," Citius Magazine tweeted.

The 26.2 mile race is extremely brutal, especially when you're running it at a pace like the leaders do.

Hopefully this is nothing more than exhaustion, but stay tuned for updates on the scary situation.