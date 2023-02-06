Video: Things Getting Very Heated On 'First Take' This Morning

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Things got a bit tense during Monday morning's edition of First Take.

Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams were getting into it as they were discussing the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade that went down on Sunday. Smith asked Williams if he was finished talking which led Williams to fire back about how he was lucky to talk for 90 straight seconds without getting interrupted.

Smith then joked that he could give him more time before more bickering ensued.

Here's a video of what happened:

Considering how sassy Williams was to Smith, there's a chance that he might not be on the show for a while since Smith basically runs the show.

Irving got traded to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick, and two second-round picks.

It came just two days after he requested a trade from the Nets.