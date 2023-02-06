Video: Things Getting Very Heated On 'First Take' This Morning
Things got a bit tense during Monday morning's edition of First Take.
Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams were getting into it as they were discussing the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade that went down on Sunday. Smith asked Williams if he was finished talking which led Williams to fire back about how he was lucky to talk for 90 straight seconds without getting interrupted.
Smith then joked that he could give him more time before more bickering ensued.
Here's a video of what happened:
Considering how sassy Williams was to Smith, there's a chance that he might not be on the show for a while since Smith basically runs the show.
Irving got traded to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick, and two second-round picks.
It came just two days after he requested a trade from the Nets.