Video: Things Getting Weird With Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo

The United States is now three-plus months into a quarantine period thanks to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

While some of the country is starting to open back up, everyone has been spending most of their time indoors with loved ones.

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey and his girlfriend, supermodel Olivia Culpo, have been together through it all. And it looks like things are starting to get a little weird. A ridiculous amount of time indoors will do that to you.

A video was posted to social media featuring a shirtless McCaffrey (with snorkeling goggles) and Culpo playing the cello with not much on.

“What is happening? My life now with my new roommates,” McCaffrey’s mom, Lisa, wrote on her Instagram story.

Olivia Culpo playing the cello while in bra and panties pic.twitter.com/4XfhF2tTvd — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) June 11, 2020

We’re not sure what’s going on here, either. But it looks like they’re at least having fun.

The New York Post had some details on their quarantine:

Culpo and McCaffrey have been quarantining together since March, in addition to Sophia Culpo. A month later, McCaffrey celebrated his monstrous four-year, $64 million contract extension with Culpo and his family from home. Both Culpo and McCaffrey, who have been dating since last year, celebrated their birthdays in quarantine.

The NFL’s 2020 regular season can’t get here soon enough.