Video: Things Got Crazy On "First Take" This Morning

Michael Irvin and Ryan Clark woke up in great moods on Monday morning.

Both appeared on Monday morning's edition of First Take and were going crazy during the "top playmakers" segment.

Irvin was screaming about how Joe Mixon had five touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday before Clark came up to him and asked him to repeat that in the same tone.

They then got fired up for the second player on Irvin's "top playmakers" list: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. They had some epic lines about him before looking at how great Jaylen Waddle played.

Finally, Irvin recognized Justin Fields for how great he looked while also making fun of the people who said that he can't play. Fields finished Sunday's game against the Dolphins with 178 rushing yards while also throwing for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

Here's the full video:

These two need to be protected at all costs.