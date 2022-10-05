Video: Things Got Extremely Heated On 'First Take' This Morning

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Things are known to get heated on the set of ESPN's "First Take." Especially on Wednesday's when Chris "Mad Dog" Russo joins the debate desk.

Today's topic was Aaron Judge and the home run record, where Stephen A. Smith maintains Barry Bonds is the true home run king, steroids and all. While Russo believes that to be an absolute disgrace.

The two duked it out for the better part of three minutes. Might want to make sure the volume is down before clicking this one:

The discussion extended onto social media following the show.

"Mad Dog needs therapy," one user replied. "My man stop screaming so we can hear you. Please."

"I think the matching suits make this video," another chimed in.

"This is the most annoying thing I’ve ever heard and I didn’t listen to it."

"Is this really on tv," laughed Dwayne Polee.

"People act like Barry Bonds was the ONLY player who juiced back then," a fan tweeted. "EVERYONE WAS, pitchers were too."

"Chris Russo:"

Wherever you fall, Judge is the AL single-season home run champ and Yankees record-holder, and that's certainly worth celebrating.