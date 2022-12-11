Video: Tiger Woods Displays Noticeable Limp During 'The Match'

BELLEAIR, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 10: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the practice green during The Match 7 at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club on December 10, 2022 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is clearly still dealing with the leg injuries he suffered during his February 2021 car crash.

During Capital One's The Match on Saturday night, the all-time great golfer walked with a noticeable limp.

Take a look at a video clip his limp here:

"Tiger with a very real limp here early. Dude’s been thru so much medically.. still stroking the tiny ball though," sports analyst Pat McAfee wrote on Twitter.

Tiger took the course at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida this evening — teaming up with Rory McIlroy to face off against another star-studded pairing of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Woods underwent several surgeries after breaking his leg in multiple places during his harrowing car crash nearly two years ago. He's since returned to competitive golf, but clearly isn't back to 100%.

This is the seventh installment of The Match.