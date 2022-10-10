Video: Tom Brady Appeared To Attempt To Kick Opponent Sunday

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady looked to be pretty upset after he got sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Sunday afternoon.

A video has shown him attempting to kick Jarrett in the junk for tackling him.

This isn't a good look for Brady, even though he got bailed out by the officiating crew.

Jarrett was somehow called for roughing the passer, even though that was a textbook sack. Jerome Boger, who was the head ref for the game, said after the game that Brady was "unnecessarily thrown to the ground" which is why a penalty was called.

This penalty gave the Bucs an automatic first down even though the Falcons should've been able to get the ball back.

The Bucs were then able to run the clock out and get to 3-2 overall after they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs the week before.

Brady is lucky that this kick didn't land where it was intended to.