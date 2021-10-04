Video: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Postgame Handshake Going Viral

Tom Brady won the return game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New England Patriots, 19-17, on Sunday night. Tampa Bay made a field goal with a couple of minutes remaining to take the lead. New England was unable to do the same in rainy conditions.

Brady and the Buccaneers improved to 3-1 on the season with the win, while Bill Belichick and the Patriots dropped to 1-3.

Following the game, Brady and Belichick had a quick meeting at midfield.

Belichick hated every millisecond of this hug/handshake pic.twitter.com/WrTzkanq9y — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 4, 2021

That was pretty quick.

Brady had longer postgame conversations with some other Patriots, including offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and special teams ace Matthew Slater.

Still, Brady has made it clear that he has great respect for Belichick. The Patriots head coach has said the same of Brady.

“Nothing Tom does surprises me,” Belichick said this week. “He’s a great player, works hard, takes care of himself. He’s talked about playing until 50. If anybody can do it, he probably can.

“Tom’s had an unbelievable career. There’s not enough superlatives and adjectives to compliment him on everything that he’s achieved and continues to achieve. It’s unbelievably impressive.”

Brady added another bullet point to his resume on Sunday night with the win over Belichick.