Video: Tom Brady Caught Yelling At Saints’ Sideline Sunday Night

Tom Brady may appear to be the corny dad next door on the exterior. But don’t get it twisted, the G.O.A.T.’s got some fire.

During Sunday night’s 9-0 shutout loss, Brady’s emotions spilled over onto the Saints’ sideline.

Tom Brady went over and said something to the Saints sideline… Lol pic.twitter.com/Yym1JBoVLX — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 20, 2021

Late in the fourth, NBC cameras caught Brady exchanging some words with Saints coach Dennis Allen, who filled in for Sean Payton due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Allen helped put together a great gameplan to hold Tom Brady and the Bucs offense down. Brady threw for just 214 yards, an interception and a fumble. New Orleans defense applied pressure all night.

It’s not exactly clear what Brady said to Allen. But the lip-reading side of Twitter thinks it was expletive-laced.

Looks like Tom Brady goes to the #Saints sideline and says: "Go f*** yourself." pic.twitter.com/CA2tDakqXn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 20, 2021

After the game, Brady was asked about the confrontation. To which Tom responded with an answer that would make Bill Belichick smile.

“Ah nothing,” Brady said. “It’s just football.”

If the loss wasn’t bad enough, a number of important Buccaneers were sidelined with injuries. Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette all exited the action early. Hopefully for Tampa’s sake, their offensive weapons are able to return down the stretch.