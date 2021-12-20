The Spun

Video: Tom Brady Caught Yelling At Saints’ Sideline Sunday Night

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on the field in Los Angeles.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Tom Brady may appear to be the corny dad next door on the exterior. But don’t get it twisted, the G.O.A.T.’s got some fire.

During Sunday night’s 9-0 shutout loss, Brady’s emotions spilled over onto the Saints’ sideline.

Late in the fourth, NBC cameras caught Brady exchanging some words with Saints coach Dennis Allen, who filled in for Sean Payton due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Allen helped put together a great gameplan to hold Tom Brady and the Bucs offense down. Brady threw for just 214 yards, an interception and a fumble. New Orleans defense applied pressure all night.

It’s not exactly clear what Brady said to Allen. But the lip-reading side of Twitter thinks it was expletive-laced.

After the game, Brady was asked about the confrontation. To which Tom responded with an answer that would make Bill Belichick smile.

“Ah nothing,” Brady said. “It’s just football.”

If the loss wasn’t bad enough, a number of important Buccaneers were sidelined with injuries. Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette all exited the action early. Hopefully for Tampa’s sake, their offensive weapons are able to return down the stretch.

