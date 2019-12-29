The Spun

Video: Tom Brady Throws Embarrassing Interception vs. Dolphins

Tom Brady throws an interception in the first half against the Texans.HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 1: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 1, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has started to look more like his age in the 2019 regular season. Brady’s stats are on the decline and the Patriots’ offense is far from elite.

Bill Belichick’s team is still heading to the playoffs, though, as the Pats locked up the AFC East division last weekend.

A first-round bye is still in play for New England, too, but the Patriots aren’t helping themselves this afternoon. New England is trailing Miami, 10-3, in the first half.

Seven of the Dolphins’ points came from this embarrassing Tom Brady interception:

You rarely will see Tom Brady make a throw as bad as that one.

Brady is 4 for 11 for 42 yards, no touchdowns and one interception through nearly two quarters this afternoon.

The game is on CBS.


