Video: Tom Brady’s Dad’s Reaction To Win Is Going Viral

Another week, another fun win for Tom Brady and Co.

The Buccaneers beat the Bills in epic fashion in overtime on Sunday evening. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27.

Tampa Bay won on a walkoff touchdown pass from Brady. It was a career day for Brady, who set the NFL’s completion record earlier in the contest.

CBS’s cameras quickly panned to the Brady family suite, where Tom Brady Sr. had a pretty awesome reaction to the win.

Check it out:

TOM BRADY TO BRESHAD PERRIMAN FOR THE WALK-OFF WIN 🔥 TD pass No. 7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for Brady! (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/1kqCYtwd7E — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 13, 2021

The Bradys have had a lot to celebrate over the years. This win is just the latest on the list.

Tampa Bay improved to 10-3 on the season with the win, while Buffalo dropped to 7-6 with the loss on Sunday.