The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Tom Brady’s Dad’s Reaction To Win Is Going Viral

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday night at the New England Patriots for the first time.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Another week, another fun win for Tom Brady and Co.

The Buccaneers beat the Bills in epic fashion in overtime on Sunday evening. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27.

Tampa Bay won on a walkoff touchdown pass from Brady. It was a career day for Brady, who set the NFL’s completion record earlier in the contest.

CBS’s cameras quickly panned to the Brady family suite, where Tom Brady Sr. had a pretty awesome reaction to the win.

Check it out:

The Bradys have had a lot to celebrate over the years. This win is just the latest on the list.

Tampa Bay improved to 10-3 on the season with the win, while Buffalo dropped to 7-6 with the loss on Sunday.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.