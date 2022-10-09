Video: Trevor Lawrence Makes 'Worst' Throw Of His Career Sunday

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 02: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 02, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence made a costly mistake during the Jaguars' Week 5 matchup against the Houston Texans.

With the game tied at 6-6, the second-year quarterback rolled out to his right and threw an interception in the back of the endzone.

Lawrence had what looked to be an easy opportunity to run for a first down and get a fresh set of downs inside the five. Instead, he threw an ill-advised pass into the hands of former No. 3 overall pick Derek Stingley Jr.

"When you factor in that Trevor Lawrence could have *walked* for a first down and a touchdown likely puts a lid on the Texans today... it's probably the worst throw of his career," a Jaguars fan account wrote on Twitter.

Lawrence has 224 yards, zero touchdowns and this one interception on 19/32 passing.

This turnover allowed the Texans to take a 13-6 lead late in the fourth quarter.