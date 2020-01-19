Video: Tyreek Hill’s Controversial AFC Championship Game Entrance

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill made quite an entrance during pregame intros before today’s AFC Championship Game.

When the public address announcer in Kansas City called Hill’s name, he took a few steps before dropping down to all fours and simulating peeing like a dog.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a wide receiver do this in recent years. Who could forget this year’s Egg Bowl or Odell Beckham Jr. against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

We can only wonder why Hill chose this as his entrance, but he certainly made an impression.

Hill is no stranger to controversy in his career, and he’ll undoubtedly be asked about this postgame.

Right now, he and his teammates trail the Titans 3-0 early in the first quarter after Tennessee marched downfield on its opening drive and kicked a field goal.

The AFC Championship Game is on CBS.