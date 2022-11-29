Video: U.S. National Anthem At World Cup Is Going Viral

AL RAYYAN, QATAR - NOVEMBER 21: The USMNT during the national anthem at the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B match between USA and Wales on November 21, 2022, at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Gordon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's win or go home time for the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

If the United States defeats Iran this afternoon, the team will advanced to the Round of 16. However, if the United States Men's National Team falls, the team will be eliminated from competition.

Just moments before kickoff, the two sides took the field for their respective national anthems. The Star-Spangled Banner played through the speakers as cameras panned through the U.S. team.

Check it out.

Earlier in the tournament, the United States tied Wales thanks to a late penalty kick for the Welsh side. In the team's next game, the heavy underdog U.S. side drew with England.

Can the United States win and advance?